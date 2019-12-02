|
|
Ben A. Riley
Ben A. Riley, 91, of Union, Kentucky, a lifelong resident, passed away October 30, 2019.
Ben was born in 1928 in Covington, Kentucky. He was the only son of Benjamin Harrison Riley, Esq. and Alma Blankenbeker Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Patricia (nee Schaller) Riley of 67 years. He is survived by three children: Richard B. Riley and wife, Pamela, of Versailles, Kentucky; Catherine Riley Bruns and husband, Dan, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and James Riley of Union, Kentucky; two grandchildren: Joshua Riley of Union, Kentucky and Casey Riley Braley and husband, Josh, of North Fort Myers, Florida; and a great-granddaughter, Alice Elizabeth Braley of North Fort Myers, Florida.
Mr. Riley donated his body to the University of Cincinnati for Medical Research. A private service will be held. Memorials can be made in Ben's name to the Salvation Army.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, 2019