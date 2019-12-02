Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben A. Riley


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben A. Riley Obituary
Ben A. Riley

Ben A. Riley, 91, of Union, Kentucky, a lifelong resident, passed away October 30, 2019.

Ben was born in 1928 in Covington, Kentucky. He was the only son of Benjamin Harrison Riley, Esq. and Alma Blankenbeker Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Patricia (nee Schaller) Riley of 67 years. He is survived by three children: Richard B. Riley and wife, Pamela, of Versailles, Kentucky; Catherine Riley Bruns and husband, Dan, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and James Riley of Union, Kentucky; two grandchildren: Joshua Riley of Union, Kentucky and Casey Riley Braley and husband, Josh, of North Fort Myers, Florida; and a great-granddaughter, Alice Elizabeth Braley of North Fort Myers, Florida.

Mr. Riley donated his body to the University of Cincinnati for Medical Research. A private service will be held. Memorials can be made in Ben's name to the Salvation Army.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -