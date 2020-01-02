Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben Powell

Add a Memory
Ben Powell Obituary
Ben Powell

Florence - Ben Powell, 80 years of age was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Ben was born in Lynch, Kentucky to his late parents, Howard Lewis Powell, Sr. and Fannie Elizabeth Massey Powell. He is preceded in death by his four sisters and eight brothers. Ben was a loving husband, father and Papaw. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wandaleen Jenkins Powell; daughter, Carleen Powell; son, Darin Powell; daughter-in-law, Bea Powell; grandchildren, Daniel and Kendall Powell. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law. Ben was a proud 1957 graduate of Lynch High School, later earning a master's degree in Education from Cumberland College, Williamsburg, Kentucky. He taught English and coached football for a total of 34 years at Ockerman Jr. High School, Boone County and Beechwood High Schools. Ben was also a Kentucky Colonel. Visitation will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Florence Baptist Church, 642 Mt. Zion Road, Florence, KY 41042, beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Travis Kaiser will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Lynch United Methodist Church, Attn: Pastor Hugh Webb, P.O. Box 816, Lynch, KY 40855 or Florence Baptist Church (Transform Haiti) P.O. Box 456, Florence, Kentucky 41022-0456. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -