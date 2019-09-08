Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Benjamin Dean Jr.

Cincinnati - Holding the hand of his wife as he had for 62 years, Benjamin Dean Jr. passed away peacefully at home August 31, 2019, at the age of 91. Survived by his beloved wife Lillian Smith Dean and devoted daughter Leslie Dean. Services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave 45223. Visitation will begin at 10am followed by Services at 11am. Burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Queen City Hospice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
