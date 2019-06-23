|
|
Benjamin Franklin "Curly" Dean
Newport, KY - Benjamin Franklin "Curly" Dean, Jr., 61, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on June 16, 2019. He was born to Benjamin Franklin Dean, Sr and Ovana (nee Holder) Dean on November 5, 1951, in Highland Heights, Ky. On June 23 1973, Frank and Mary Ann (nee Short) married and she preceded him in death in 2016. Frank is survived by his sons; Shane (Heather) Dean of Simpsonville, SC and Jeff (Kerri) Dean of Utica, NY, 10 grandchildren and many extended family and friends. Per Curly's wishes, he will be cremated and return home with his family. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019