Benjamin H. Lawwill

Benjamin H. Lawwill Obituary
Benjamin H. Lawwill

Tucson, AZ - Benjamin H. Lawwill died April 16, 2019. Originally from Cincinnati, Ben was a long-time resident of Tucson. He graduated class of 1952 from Dartmouth, where he had excelled as a pole vaulter and competed in Madison Square Gardens. He served America during the Korean War. In Arizona he fulfilled a dream by joining the Tucson Police Department eventually attaining the rank of lieutenant, and also spent a year at Northwest University, studying Traffic Police Administration, class of 1962. Later he was involved in the manufacturing of pickup mounted Malibu campers. Always seeking, he fulfilled another dream with the purchase of the sailing vessel Amiga, and sailed the Caribbean for 6 years with his wife Janet.

He leaves a grandson, Richard W. Lawwill: and a loyal & loving friend, Doris Lynn.

Thanks go to the many at La Rosa who helped him through the last years and the last days of his life. Abbey Funeral Chapel, Tucson, AZ, is assisting the family, 520-888-1111.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
