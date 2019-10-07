|
Benjamin J. Bingham
Ryland Heights - Benjamin Joseph Bingham died quietly in his sleep at home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 following a short illness. Ben was born November 4, 1980 in Aurora, Colorado, lived for some years in Portland, Oregon but for most of his life in Northern Kentucky. He was a father, business owner and had a smile that told everyone he was their friend. He is survived by his sons, Jaxson and Garrett Bingham, and their mother Jenny Finnicum, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky; his mother, Melanie Bingham, Ft. Wright, Kentucky; father and step-mother, Bob and Jan Bingham, Lexington, Kentucky; step-brother, JR Raleigh and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was beloved by many. He is preceded in death by grandparents Walter Cecil and Juanita Bingham, Ledbetter, Kentucky and Catherine Patricia Cahill Smith and James F. Smith, Falmouth, Kentucky, Ben's life was too short but everyone who knew him understands that he lived life fully and touched people's hearts. His sons were his joy. He loved his business, Go-Getter Tree Service and counted his team as family. And fish feared him.At Ben's request, no visitation will be held. The family will have a celebration of life for friends and family on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 1PM to 5PM. at his residence. His remains will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ben can be made to the Boone County Arboretum. Online condolences may be left for Ben's family at:
www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 7, 2019