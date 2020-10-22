1/
Bennett F. Kraft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bennett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennett F. Kraft

Cincinnati - Kraft, Bennett, graduate of Madeira High School and Northern Kentucky University, died of diabetes complications October 19. He was a veteran of the Army Reserves and was proud of his service in Afghanistan and Kuwait. He worked at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center and had great respect for all veterans. Survivors include his parents, Joy (nee Wiesheier) and Robert Kraft of Beaufort, S.C., triplet brothers Martin J. (Ashley) of Covington and Brian R. of Brooklyn, N.Y., nephew Woodford C. of Covington, many aunts, uncles and cherished "Kraft" cousins with whom he spent sunny beach summers in S.C. and "Wiesheier" cousins in California. In lieu of flowers please help troubled veterans in his name with a donation to Prospect House, 682 Hawthorne Ave. 45205 or the Cincinnati VA Center's PTSD support program. Services: Bellarmine Chapel at Xavier University, Tuesday October 27 11am. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Service
11:00 AM
Bellarmine Chapel at Xavier University
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved