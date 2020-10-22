Bennett F. Kraft
Cincinnati - Kraft, Bennett, graduate of Madeira High School and Northern Kentucky University, died of diabetes complications October 19. He was a veteran of the Army Reserves and was proud of his service in Afghanistan and Kuwait. He worked at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center and had great respect for all veterans. Survivors include his parents, Joy (nee Wiesheier) and Robert Kraft of Beaufort, S.C., triplet brothers Martin J. (Ashley) of Covington and Brian R. of Brooklyn, N.Y., nephew Woodford C. of Covington, many aunts, uncles and cherished "Kraft" cousins with whom he spent sunny beach summers in S.C. and "Wiesheier" cousins in California. In lieu of flowers please help troubled veterans in his name with a donation to Prospect House, 682 Hawthorne Ave. 45205 or the Cincinnati VA Center's PTSD support program. Services: Bellarmine Chapel at Xavier University, Tuesday October 27 11am. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com