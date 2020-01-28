Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Bennie Sue Holbrook

Bennie Sue Holbrook

Ludlow - Bennie Sue Holbrook, 81, of Ludlow, passed Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Florence, Kentucky. She worked as a clerk at the Ludlow Family Pharmacy for over 10 years. Bennie Sue served as a member of the Ludlow PTA, Ludlow Park Board for 27 years, and the Ludlow Ladies Auxiliary. She was also an avid bowler. Most importantly Bennie Sue loved spending time with her family. Bennie Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Holbrook; sister, LaVerne Troy and great-grandson, Justin Tillery. Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Powell of Ludlow; sons, Steve (Marcy) Holbrook of Ludlow and Rodney (Carol) Holbrook of Ludlow; brothers, Clark (Sondra) Slusher of Union, Wayne (Joyce) Slusher of Villa Hills, Larry (Gerri) Slusher of Taylor Mill; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home. Service will be held of Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, Kentucky, 41016. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ludlow Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, 234 Oak Street, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
