Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church
7612 Perry St.
Compton Road, OH
View Map
Berdene S. Vehr

Berdene S. Vehr Obituary
Berdene S. Vehr

North College Hill - Berdene Vehr (nee Steinbrecher) Beloved wife of the late Norman Vehr, Jr. Dear mother of Jennifer (Patrick) Warren, Norman (Denise) Vehr, Timothy (Pamela) Vehr and Jeffrey Vehr. Loving grandmother of Jonathan, Amy and Benjamin Warren; Jessica and Alison Vehr, Tammie Angel, Shannon and Christopher (Shayna) Vehr, Katie (Alex) Vehr-Shatzer; 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Devoted sister of the late Alice Mae Stewart. Passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Age 97 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Friday, March 6 from 5-8 PM. Funeral service will be held at Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church, 7612 Perry St. at Compton Road on Saturday at 10 AM. Memorials may be directed to Mt. Healthy United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
