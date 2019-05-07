|
|
Berford Turner
Cold Spring - Berford Lee Turner 73, of Cold Spring, passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was a retired Environmental Health Supervisor with the Northern Kentucky Independent District Health Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Georgia Turner and a sister, Brenda Kay Reynolds. He was a devoted member and Treasurer of The New Macedonia Regular Baptist Church of Newport, KY. He was a Past Master and long-time Secretary of Robert Burns Lodge, #163 F. & A.M., of Newport, KY.
He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 53 years, Elsie McIntosh Turner; two sons, Gregory Scott (Mary) and Jason Patrick (Maria); grandchildren Gregory Scott, Jr., Danielle Georgia, Dylan Thomas Turner, Dylan Wesley Crump, Destiny Jo Crump, and Jadon Markus Turner. He is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Ray Turner, Sr. as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4pm-8pm with a Masonic Service at 7pm. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Memorial donations can be made to New Macedonia Regular Baptist Church, 1143 Central Avenue, Newport, KY 41071.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019