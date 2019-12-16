Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Bernadette M. "Bunny" Martin

Bernadette "Bunny" M. Martin (nee Maxwell) wife of the late Charles E. Martin, beloved mother of Linda (Robert) Alfieri, Thomas (the late Phyllis) Martin, Peggy (John) Sorrentino, and the late Mary Ann Dusablon, also survived by 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Died Dec. 14, 2019. Age 103 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Fri. Dec. 20, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials to Greater Cincinnati Police Museum, 308 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, 45245. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
