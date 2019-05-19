|
Bernard G. Lunnemann
Florence - Bernard G. "Bernie" Lunnemann, age 88 of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. Bernie was born on June 15, 1930 in Covington, KY to the late Bernard and Marie Wesselman Lunnemann. Bernie was employed as a carpenter for 20 years and at American Airlines for 30 years. After retirement he worked part time at the City of Florence Nature Park and volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and the Diocesan Catholic Children's Home. Bernie was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Mairose. Bernie is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Eileen Lunnemann and 4 children Julie (John) Fronk, Dan (Cathy) Lunnemann, Rob (Janet) Lunnemann and Rick Lunnemann, 5 grandchildren Aaron, Michael, Sara, Samuel, and Isaac, 1 great grandchild Haleigh and 1 brother William Lunnemann. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 6 PM, Wednesday, May 22 at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. Visitation will begin at 4 PM at St. Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Donations can be made in Bernie's memory to St. Paul Church, PO Box 366, Florence, KY 41022 or to the Diocesan Catholic Children's Home, 75 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019