Bernard "Gene" Hunefeld Sr.
Lawrenceburg - Gene passed away peacefully on Tuesday. He is survived by his son, Gene (DeeDee) Hunefeld Jr; daughter, Connie (Dave) Thorpe; 2 brothers, Larry Ray and Doug Keith; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Services are private for family and close friends. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 14 to May 15, 2020.