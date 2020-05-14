Bernard "Gene" Hunefeld Sr.
Bernard "Gene" Hunefeld Sr.

Lawrenceburg - Gene passed away peacefully on Tuesday. He is survived by his son, Gene (DeeDee) Hunefeld Jr; daughter, Connie (Dave) Thorpe; 2 brothers, Larry Ray and Doug Keith; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Services are private for family and close friends. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Inc.
455 Ridge Avenue
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
(812) 537-2080
May 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home
