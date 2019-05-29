|
Bernard Kruse
Fort Thomas - Bernard (Bernie) Joseph Kruse, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Joan Esther (Schube) Kruse. Loving father of Karen Montgomery (Wayne Turner), Mary Brown, Joe (Tracy) Kruse, Bernie Kruse, Paul (Ramona) Kruse, Dianna Kruse, Ken (Jenny) Kruse, Kevin (Teri) Kruse, Jim Kruse, Keith Kruse (Bonnie Beckman). Also survived by 23 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great granddaughter. Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Joe Kruse and sister, Mary Jane Kruse. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956. He was a devoted long term member of St. Thomas Church where he served as an usher, secretary for the Catholic Order of Foresters, Sacred Heart Court, MBA club at CG&E company. He retired from Cincinnati Gas & Electric Company as a gas salesman. Bernie loved golfing with friends and his sons. He won many golf trophies. Hartwell Country Club was his favorite place to golf. He graduated from Bellevue High School and Xavier University. Bernie loved watching U.K., Xavier, Reds and Bengals games on T.V. with his family. He donated annually to Redwood School, St. Jude Hospital and St. Thomas Church. Visitation at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas on Thursday (May 30) from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday (May 31) at 10:00 a.m at St. Thomas Church, 26 East Villa Place, Fort Thomas. Burial immediately following at St. Stephens Cemetery, Fort Thomas. Donations may be made to Redwood School, 71 Orphanage Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 or St. Thomas Church, 26 East Villa Place, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019