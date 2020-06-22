Bernard L. Dave
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard L. Dave

(WWII VET)

DAVE, Bernard L. Age 94, passed away Saturday June 20, 2020, beloved husband of the late Roselyn G. Dave, devoted father of Teresa D. (Robert "Chip") Harrod and Leonard Dave, dear brother of Jerry Dave, loving grandfather of Joanna (James) Amendola, Allison (Nick) Neumeister, Dena Dave and Avi Dave, great grandfather of Will Neumeister, Lila Neumeister, Ellie Neumeister, Bobby Amendola, Henry Amendola. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions to American Jewish Archives c/o HUC, Rockdale Temple, The Mayerson JCC or The organization of ones choice would be appreciated.

www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved