|
|
Bernard L. "Sonny" Rechtin, Jr.
Bellevue - Bernard L. "Sonny" Rechtin Jr., 91, of Bellevue, passed away on January 12, 2020 at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center in Cold Spring, KY. Sonny was the Co-Owner of Bellevue/Dayton Auto Sales. Sonny was a Korean War Army Veteran, a former Grand Marshall of the Bellevue/Dayton Memorial Day Parade, a member of the Bellevue Vets for 60+ years, a member of the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department for 30+ years, a member of the Bellevue Social Club for 50+ years, a member of the Bellevue High School Boosters and the Bellevue High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Sonny was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia (Hunt) Rechtin, his father, Bernard L. Rechtin Sr., his brother, David Rechtin, and his sister, Mary Jo Sprague. Sonny is survived by his sons, Randy (Barb) Rechtin, and Ryan (Tammy) Rechtin, his brother, Tom Rechtin (Wanda), and his sister, Nancy Derrick (Ron), 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish Capital Campaign Fund 318 Division Street Bellevue, KY 41073. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020