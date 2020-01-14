Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish
Bellevue, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish
Bellevue, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Rechtin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard L. "Sonny" Rechtin Jr.

Add a Memory
Bernard L. "Sonny" Rechtin Jr. Obituary
Bernard L. "Sonny" Rechtin, Jr.

Bellevue - Bernard L. "Sonny" Rechtin Jr., 91, of Bellevue, passed away on January 12, 2020 at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center in Cold Spring, KY. Sonny was the Co-Owner of Bellevue/Dayton Auto Sales. Sonny was a Korean War Army Veteran, a former Grand Marshall of the Bellevue/Dayton Memorial Day Parade, a member of the Bellevue Vets for 60+ years, a member of the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department for 30+ years, a member of the Bellevue Social Club for 50+ years, a member of the Bellevue High School Boosters and the Bellevue High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Sonny was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia (Hunt) Rechtin, his father, Bernard L. Rechtin Sr., his brother, David Rechtin, and his sister, Mary Jo Sprague. Sonny is survived by his sons, Randy (Barb) Rechtin, and Ryan (Tammy) Rechtin, his brother, Tom Rechtin (Wanda), and his sister, Nancy Derrick (Ron), 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish Capital Campaign Fund 318 Division Street Bellevue, KY 41073. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -