Bernard Smith
Butler - Bernard "Sonny" Adam Smith (84) of Butler, KY passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at River Valley Nursing Home in Butler. Bernard was born in Silver Grove, KY on April 26, 1935 to the late Bernard and Alice Waldenmayer Smith. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and a Mason Alexandria #152. In addition to his parents, Bernard is preceded in death by two sisters Virginia "Boots" Sandfoss and Donna Sue Reinert. Survivors include his children Rick (Wendy) Smith, Glenn (Missy) Smith, Audie (Elaine) Smith, Jenny (Steve) Henry, Jayne (Harrison) Lawson, mother of his children JoAnn Huck, sisters Billie Jean Kopp, Wanda Faye Sandfoss, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11-1 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Melbourne, KY. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 also at the church, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. Bernard's final resting place will be at St. John's Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, are suggested to River Valley Nursing Home 305 Taylor Street, Butler, KY 41006 or the St. Johns Lutheran Church, 5977 Lower Tug Fork Rd., Melbourne, KY 41059
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019