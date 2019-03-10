Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Bernard Thyen


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Bernard Thyen Obituary
Bernard Thyen

Paris, Tennessee - Bernard Francis Thyen, loving father of Bernard (Tammy) Thyen, Phillip (Robyn) Thyen, Karl (Caroline) Thyen, Mark Thyen and Lisa (Gene) Pokora, devoted grandfather of Emily, Alex, Joey, Brianne, Rachael, Connor, Josie, Robert and Christina (RJ) Larry and great grandfather of Rylee, Jaden and Madeline, brother of Johnny (Arlene) Thyen, Cecelia (Kenny) Koeger, Mary Ann Stillmaker and Charlotte (Carl) Kettman. US Army Veteran. A pipefitter and welder, he was a longtime employee of the Fred DeBra Company. Died, Monday, March 4, 2019 age 78. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Cheviot, Thursday, March 14, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 11 AM. Burial, with Military Honors, to follow in St Stephen Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. 501 St Jude Place. Memphis, TN (38105). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
