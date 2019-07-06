Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Alexandria Cemetery.
Newport, KY - Bernia Marie Goad, 79 of Newport, KY passed away July 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Edgewood. She is proceeded in death by her husband Clarence E. Goad. Survived by her loving children Julia (Ray) Laycock, Donna Goad, Diana Graham, Rhonda (the late Randy) Baston and Sandra Ragio, 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, brothers Raymond (Debbie) Fultz and Mack McIntosh, sisters Eula Mae McIntosh and Irene Huth and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7 from 4-8pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York St, Newport. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 8 at 12 noon. Burial to follow at Alexandria Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 6, 2019
