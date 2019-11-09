Services
Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home
2131 Cameron Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45212
(513) 631-0311
Bernice Baglien

Bernice Baglien Obituary
Bernice Baglien

Norwood - November 9, 1930 - November 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late William L. Baglien. Dear mother of Susan (Chris) Michaelides, Sharon, Bob and John (Amy) Baglien and Joan Federle. Bernice is also survived by brother Lynn Fortman, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Friends may call at Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home Monday November 11, 2019 12 Noon until time of service 1:00pm. Interment in Hopewell Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
