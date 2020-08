Or Copy this URL to Share

Mariemont - Bernice Ann (nee Cheatham) Cotes - January 27, 1935 - August 18, 2020. Loving wife of the late Douglas A. Cotes. Dear mother of Rick, Eddie and Deedee Cotes. Bernice is also survived sister Jean Schmidt brother the late Jack Cheatham, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Clepper-Kelsch Funeral Home serving the family.









