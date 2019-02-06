Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246

Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246

Bernice Dalton


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Bernice Dalton Obituary
Bernice Dalton

Cincinnati - (nee Alcorn). Age 94. Passed away February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clyde N. Dalton. Devoted mother of Larry (Linda) Dalton, Gail (Gerald) Yahne, and Carol (Lou) McQuaiq. Loving grandmother of David (Christina) Dalton, Karla (Tony) Roth, Nicholas Elder; and Kaitlyn & Justin McQuaig. Great grandmother of Aiden, Emma & Liam Dalton; and Nicholas, Martin & Jackson McQuaig. Bernice was a member of the Lockland Christian Church and OES Dorcas Chapter for over 50+ years. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 from 5-8pm. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at 11am with visitation one hour prior. Contributions may be made to Lockland Christian Church, 231 Mill St., Lockland, OH 45215. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2019
