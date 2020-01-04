Resources
Bernice H. Hensler

Bernice H. Hensler Obituary
Green Township - (Nee Huelsebusch) Beloved wife of Elmer J. Hensler for 46 years. Loving mother Sheri (Gary) Peters, Donna (Greg) King and step mother of the late Glenda Jean Foley and Stephen Hensler. Devoted grandmother of Joshua and Rachel King. Dear sister of Robert (the late Nadeen) Huelsebusch and the late Hubert A. Huelsebusch Jr. Sister in law of June Huelsebusch. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 87 years of age. Services at convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
