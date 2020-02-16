Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Hopper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Hopper

Add a Memory
Bernice Hopper Obituary
Bernice Hopper

Cincinnati - Hopper, Bernice (nee Luttrell). Beloved wife of the late Arvis C. Hopper. Dear mother of Pamela (Jack) Korte. Grandmother of Michael (Carly) Korte and Christopher (Rebecca) Korte. Great-grandmother of Lincoln, Ella, Lucas, Henry and Nathan Korte. Sister of Barbara Lanham and Patsy Tarter. Preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters. Bernice passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 11:30 AM until time of funeral service at 1 PM. Condolence at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -