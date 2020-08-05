Bernice J. Sauerland
Sharonville - Beloved wife of the late Sylvester A. Sauerland for 59 years. Devoted mother of Julia Sauerland, Jon (Nancy) Sauerland and Jennifer (the late Jon) Cooper. Cherished grandmother of Lindsey (Logan) Stacey, Kyle Sauerland and Jared and Jackson Cooper. Dear sister of the late Clarence and Betty Walke. Bernice was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Parish in Sharonville for 31 years; faith was a very important part of her life. She had a successful 25-year career at Fifth Third Bank. Bernice loved sweets, having her hair done, looking at old photos and learning about family history. Departed on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Private services will be held for the family due to Covid-19 restrictions. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Bernice's name to Hospice of Cincinnati
, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral handling arrangements. www.mrfh.com