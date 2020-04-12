|
|
Bernice Jahnke
Menlo Park, CA - Bernice (Berni) Yvonne Pontius Bauman Jahnke, 92, passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2020.
Raised in up-state New York, she went to the University of Cincinnati where she received a bachelor's degree in Applied Arts and met her first husband, Robert (Bob) Bauman. They were married in October 1949. They had three children, Brad, Bryan and Beth. Bob passed away in 1965, after which Berni was introduced to Lou Jahnke, a widower with 4 children - Pam, Kim, Lynne and Jeff. Lou and Berni were married in August,1966, and the two of them raised 7 children together. She was preceded in death by Lou in November 2002.
Berni took great joy in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to those mentioned above, she is survived by her eight grandchildren, Aeric. Nik, Graham, Breana, Bretta, Tate, Forrest, Katie and three great grandchildren.
She was an accomplished watercolorist, receiving many awards over the years. She was a dedicated member of the Society of Western Artists, the Santa Clara Valley Watercolor Society and the California Watercolor Association. She also loved to entertain, and her annual Christmas party for friends, neighbors and family was always highly anticipated. She remained active throughout her life in her college sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma.
She was always first to help a friend or neighbor in need, with cards, a casserole or a call. She wanted friends and neighbors to feel welcome in her home and encouraged this with impromptu parties in her garage. She lived a rich and full life with very few "woulda-coulda-shouldas." In lieu of flowers, she'd prefer a charitable contribution of your choice in her name. Her favorites were the American Red Cross, the and the .
Because of the virus and "stay home" mandate in California, a memorial/celebration service will be sometime in the future. Friends and family will be notified in advance.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 19, 2020