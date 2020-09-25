1/1
Bernice L. Martin Gadd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice L. Martin Gadd

Independence - Bernice L. Martin Gadd, age 93, of Independence, KY, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was homemaker, a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Crescent Springs, KY, and a former active member of the P.T.A. Bernice loved working in her flower garden, but her most precious moments were spent with her family. Her grandchildren nick named her "Maw Maw Honey" because of her sweet nature. Her husband, Joseph Gadd, brother, Bill Martin, and parents, Randolph and Daisy Mullins Martin all preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Sandy Scroggins (Rick), Donna Haynes (Pastor John), and son, Tim Gadd (Sheila); brother, Dean Martin (Marlene), grandchildren, Becky Acuff (Jeff), Melissa Batte (Jason), Kristen Hiles, and Meghan Nguyen (Diep); and great grandchildren, Colton Acuff, Ethan Acuff, Jaelyn Samad, Patrick Samad, Logan Batte, Lily Batte, Jordyn Hiles, Kylie Hiles, Kiera Thomas, Elijah Nguyen, Sophia Nguyen, and Jonah Nguyen. Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist, 1862 St. Johns Rd., Crescent Springs, KY 41017. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved