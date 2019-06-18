|
Bernice Louise (Kuhl) Zmurk
- - Bernice Louise (Kuhl) Zmurk was born on April 21, 1940. With her family surrounding her, she peacefully passed on to heaven on June 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Louise Kuhl. Bernice is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Ambrose Stanley Zmurk. They had 4 children: Randolph Zmurk, Sandra (Scott) Kopczynski, Rebecca (Ron) Zmurk, and Jennifer (Ron) Zmurk-Diaz. Bernice loved and enjoyed her 5 grandsons: Derek, Adam, Timmy, Landen, and Westin. She also has 3 siblings; Elmer Kuhl, John Kuhl and Rosemary (Dan) Hiance. Bernice's life was dedicated to her family, who she loved and lived for. She was an amazing mom, wife, grandma and friend to anyone she met. Her beautiful spirit, compassion and unconditional love will all be missed. Bernice worked at Western Southern Life Insurance until her first child was born and then became a stay at home mom. As her children grew, she worked as a teacher's aide and was very active in her children's PTA, serving as secretary and treasurer. Previously, she was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ and St. John's United Church of Christ. Bernice led a wonderful life and will leave a loving memory for all who knew and loved her. There will be a visitation, to honor the 79 years of her life at 10am on June 19, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Newport, Kentucky. A brief service will follow at 11am. Burial will follow at Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations, in her name, can be made to New Perceptions, 1 Sperti Drive, Edgewood, Kentucky, 41017. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.
