Bernice Robinson
Mt. Adams - Hilda Bernice Robinson was born in Hertfordshire, England on March 10, 1932. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Cyril and Mary (Jamieson) Jones, and her husband, John Robinson. Bernice is survived by her sister, Lorna Best of Lincolnshire, England, and godchildren Alison Chadwick Moss, Max Lyons and Alex Lyons. Bernice moved to the United States in 1972. She loved teaching music, playing the cello and sharing her music with others. Bernice performed with numerous local orchestras and continued playing at a high level well into her 80s. Bernice was also a long-time member of Matinee Musicale Cincinnati. "Bernie," as she was known to some of her oldest friends, was an enormously warm, friendly person and was the epitome of a lady, in every sense of the word.
A graveside memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 4523. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Adams Pilgrim Chapel, 1222 Ida St., Cincinnati, OH 45202, http://mtadamschurch.com
, or Matinee Musicale Cincinnati, PO Box 75197, Fort Thomas, KY 41075, https://matineemusicalecincinnati.org
.