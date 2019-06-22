|
|
Bernice S. Hashimoto
Montgomery - Bernice Shizue Hashimoto (nee Aka) died on June 1, 2019 at age 100. She was born in Huelo, Maui, August 8, 1918 to parents, Nae and Ryosei Aka where she was the third oldest of six children. Her husband, James passed way in 1974 and daughter Janiece passed away in 2013. Survived by son Jerry, grandson, Shawn Kelley, great -grandson, Chayatorn Kelley, siblings, Roy Aka and Janice Okudara and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bernice moved from Maui to San Francisco as a young woman shortly before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She met her future husband, James Hashimoto, when the Japanese Americans were being held at San Anita race track. From Santa Anita, they were sent to the internment camp in Jerome, Arkansas, where they were married. After the end of the war, they moved to Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1970, the family moved to Montgomery, Ohio.
Bernice and James were active members of the JACL, Hawaii Club, and Trinity Church. Bernice was well known for her love of cooking and entertaining, as well as hosting bridge club events and family celebrations.
Bernice moved to Twin Lakes 14 years ago and was known for her out-going and welcoming personality. Last August, family, friends and staff at Twin Lakes gathered to celebrated Bernice's100th birthday. The Mayor of the City of Montgomery also was in attendance and proclaimed August 8 "Bernice Hashimoto Day."
Bernice will be interred with her husband James at Punchbowl military cemetery in Oahu, Hawaii. Donations may be made to the . Advantage Cremation Care serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 22, 2019