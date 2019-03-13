Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
8250 Cornell Rd.
Montgomery, OH
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
8250 Cornell Rd.
Montgomery, OH
Bernice Sylvia (Loucka) Disch

Bernice Sylvia (Loucka) Disch Obituary
Bernice Sylvia (nee Loucka) Disch

Sycamore Twp - Bernice Sylvia (nee Loucka) Disch 90, passed away Monday March 11, 2019. Widow of Richard Carl Disch and loving mother of Richard Disch, Rose Baker and the late Carol Ann Disch.

Grandmother of Christopher Baker & Samantha Baker.

Visitation and Funeral will be Friday March 15th at 9:30 am until funeral at 11:00 am both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 8250 Cornell Rd. Montgomery, OH 45249. Burial will follow at Rest Haven. Memorials are suggested to the church. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuner alhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
