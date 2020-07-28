Bernie Olding
Cheviot - Bernie Olding, beloved husband of Lois Stiers Olding for 61 years, loving father of Bill (Yunok) Olding and Laura Olding Gilpin, grandfather of Andrew Gilpin and Anna (Steven) Foster, great grandfather of Dakota and Xavier Gilpin and Bentlee and Hudson Foster. Retired electrician. Died, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 age 83. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Saturday, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Per Archdiocese directives social distancing is expected and masks are required. Burial to follow in New St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St Martin Place, Cheviot (45211) Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com