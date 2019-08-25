Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Saint Luke Lutheran Church
4800 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Luke Lutheran Church
4800 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, OH
1932 - 2019
Bertha Bezanson Obituary
Bertha Bezanson

Butler - Bertha "Boots" Bezanson, 86, of Butler, KY, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home. She retired from the Campbell County Fiscal Court as Manager of the Senior Center. Bertha was a member of Saint Luke Lutheran Church of Cold Spring. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Bezanson. Bertha is survived by three children: David Bezanson, Mark (Sue) Bezanson and Leslie (Ken) Swope; four grandchildren: Katie, Keith, Angie and Megan; four great grandchildren: Charlie, Ben, Griffin and Finley. Visitation Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 4800 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076, from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Saint Luke Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
