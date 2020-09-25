Bertha M. Bowman
Burlington - Bertha M. "Bert" Bowman, 90, of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, formerly of Burlington, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her home. She was born on September 4, 1930, to the late James Enoch "Nick" and Helen Marie Scothorn White. She married Robert L. "Bob" Bowman, Jr., May 9, 1953, in Petersburg, Kentucky. Bob preceded her in death on May 2, 2017. To this union was born three children: two sons, Jeffrey and Michael, which have both preceded her in death, and a daughter, Karen Garland of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She is also survived by a grandson, Travis Garland and his wife, Peggy, and three great grandchildren, Lilly, Kaitlyn and Timmy. The family will hold a private graveside service at the Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg, Kentucky, with interment to follow. Memorials, if desired, may be given to the charity of your choice
. Please, no flowers. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron, is serving the family.