Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dayspring Church of God
1060 Smiley Road
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Dayspring Church of God
1060 Smiley Road
Bertha M. Mullins Obituary
Bertha M. Mullins

Mt. Healthy, Ohio - Bertha Mullins (nee Hoyle), age 93 years, passed away peacefully at Angels Care Family Home on Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William B. Mullins for 73 years at the time of his passing in December of 2018. Loving mother of LaDonna (Wade) Shouse and the late Beverly "Cricket" Mullins and Ray Mullins. Devoted mother in law of Gene Utz and Alice Mullins. Dear grandmother of Nikki Novak, Ian Mullins, Andria Hayes, Aaron Shouse, Will Shouse and great grandmother of Nico Novak, Marley Novak, Connor Stanton and Caleb Stanton. Visitation will be held at Dayspring Church of God, 1060 Smiley Road, (45240) on Thursday, October 3 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Memorials may be directed to The . Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
