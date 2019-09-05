|
Bertha Mae Blaker
Latonia - Bertha Mae Blaker, 89, of Latonia, KY passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was a homemaker that loved playing bingo and was a former secretary/treasurer for the Women's Auxiliary of the Ralph Fulton V.F.W. Post #6423 in Erlanger, KY. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents: Leo and Minnie Wischer and daughters: Deborah S. Garnett and Pamela J. Ashcraft. She is survived by her son: Tiran M. Ashcraft; daughters: Carol A. Ashcraft and Shauna R. LaFollette; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), Kentucky 41015 from 10:30 AM until the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Interment: Highland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Molly's Movement, 6724 Perimeter Loop Road, PMB 122, Dublin, OH 43017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019