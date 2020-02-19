|
Bertha Meighen
Alexandria - Bertha Mae Meighen (nee Painter), 79, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at River Valley Nursing Home, Butler, KY. Bertha was born February 23, 1940 in Melbourne, KY to her late parents, Lawrence and Clara Belle Cryer Painter. Bertha was a retired manager for Internal Revenue Service. She and her husband loved to travel and visited 11 foreign countries and 39 states in the US. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mansel "Slim" Meighen; 3 brothers, Bob, Dallas and Jerry Painter. She is survived by a sister, Patsy (David) Cox and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home form 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the River Valley Activity Fund, 305 Taylor St, Butler, KY 41006. Onlinr condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020