Bertha Signer
Cincinnati - nee Gordon, age 104, passed away February 3, 2020, beloved wife of the late Max Signer, devoted mother of the late Leonard Signer and the late Barbara Jessel, mother in law of Joan Signer, dear sister of Faye Provisor and the late Sylvia Gastwirth, loving grandmother of Stacey (Lorne) DeYoung, Andrew Signer and Joel (Jennifer) Signer, great grandmother of Lily and Samuel DeYoung, Miles and Sylvie Signer, also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, Wednesday, February 5, 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Adath Israel Congregation would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020