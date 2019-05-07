Services
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Bertha "Bertie" Stegel


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Bertha "Bertie" Stegel Obituary
Bertha "Bertie" Stegel

Alexandria - Bertha "Bertie" Lee Stegel (nee Clark), age 96, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born to parents Claude and Lou Ada (nee Conn) Clark on March 14, 1923 in Soldier, KY. Bertie was a member of the Campbell County Seniors and was a former waitress at the Jack Shack, Jack and Klus Steak House and the Mohawk Motor Inn. She enjoyed cooking for the entire neighborhood, gardening, the Cincinnati Reds, Notre Dame sports, bingo, and bowling. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, William Stegel; long time companion, Arthur H. Rayle; step-son, Arthur S. Rayle. Devoted mother of Janice Derenburger and James (Margie) Stegel. Dear sister of Pearl Boggs and Carl (Rita) Clark. Loving grandmother of Dale, Dawn, Vanessa, Jake, Nathan, Marissa and Steve; great grandmother of Alyssa, Taylor, Patrick, Janelle, and Cody; great-great grandmother of Lillian, Howard, Madilyn, and Eliot. She will be forever missed by all of her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10th from 12pm until time of Funeral Service at 1pm at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Interment will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to: Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019
