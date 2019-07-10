Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
26 W. North Bend Rd
Bertha Turner

Bertha Turner Obituary
Bertha TURNER

Cincinnati - Bertha Turner, age 91, passed July 1, 2019. She is survived by her loving children, Frank L. Turner, Jr., Anthony (Cheryl), Mary and Darlene Turner; Sandra Brooks and Bessie (James) Burton; beloved sister Leeomie Phillips; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral service Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00am at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 26 W. North Bend Rd. Visitation 10-11am. Interment Vine Street Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home. Please view and sign her registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019
