Bertram John Fister
(1929-2020)
Bertram John Fister was born in Cold Spring Harbor, NY on January 11, 1929, the middle of three siblings. He was raised in New York, and graduated from Manhattan College with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1952. He moved to Pittsfield, MA to work for General Electric where he met Mary Jane Osborn (1928-2019), the love of his life. They were married on August 11, 1953 and eventually settled in Cincinnati, OH.
Bert obtained a Masters in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati, and he was dedicated to his work at GE Aircraft Engines, retiring in 1988 as the lead for their Jet Engine test group. He was greatly admired as an "engineer's engineer" with many innovations in signal analysis and engine testing methods over his time at the company. Dedicated to his family, he loved music (especially Big Band era) and drove all of his children to study and excel. Bert was the epitome of sweat equity both for frugality and innovation; he developed quite a stylized design in his woodwork and especially had a skill for carving. Venturing into commissioned furniture pieces at his retirement, Bert also made many pieces for charitable events, and some particularly noteworthy for some local schools and churches. Several of his children benefited greatly, apprenticing and learning with him and pursue their own artistic concepts today. Bert and Mary were dedicated to their Catholic faith and supported the Church and exposure of the principles to their children and extended families. Well known for succinct and consistent translation of all his experiences, Bert encouraged everyone to work, "HARD and SMART," to achieve their goals.
Mary and Bert's family includes their six children Mike (Teresa), Bill (Nancy), Teri (Joe), Ceil (Mike), Tom (Rhonda), Jim (Mary); 12 grandchildren, Allison (Don), Tom (Coral), Kasey (Aaron), Sara (Mason) John, Kate (Chris), Sam, Dan, James, Meg, Carly, and Erin and six great-grandchildren, Ruby, Tech, Mac, Georgia, Blaise, and Duke. While his family is immensely saddened by his passing, we celebrate his accomplishments and all that he radiated as Bert, Dad, Papa, and know that he and Mary are reunited; they continue to hold a very special place in the hearts of all they touched.
The family held a private celebration in California at his request. Memorial contributions can be made to Nazareth House, Los Angeles.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020