Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertram Gutin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertram R. Gutin


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Bertram R. Gutin Obituary
Bertram R. Gutin

Cincinnati - Bertram R. Gutin age 90, passed away May 28, 2019, beloved husband of Vera Hess Gutin, devoted father of Barbara (Michael) McCoucha, Sandy (Ted) Koerner and Wendy Stallworth, dear brother of Ruth (Abe) Goller, loving grandfather of Liz, Sam and Rachel McCoucha, Teddy and John Koerner, Graylon(Sondra), Nani, Roxy and Danny Stallworth, great grandfather of 4. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Friday, May 31, 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or Isaac M. Wise Temple would be appreciated www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019
