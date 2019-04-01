Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Kerl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Rose Kerl

Obituary Condolences

Bessie Rose Kerl Obituary
Bessie Rose Kerl

Cincinnati - Bessie Rose Kerl nee Cope - Beloved wife of 62 years of the late Edward Kerl; Loving mother of James (Jolinne) Kerl; dear sister of the late Albert Joseph Cope Jr. Passed away March 29, 2019 at the age of 91. Bessie was a member of the Fleming Road United Church of Christ and the Eastern Star for over 60 years. Visitation, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 10am-12pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy. Funeral Services will begin at 12pm. Donations may be sent to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or to the Fleming Road United Church of Christ, 691 Fleming Rd., Cincinnati OH, 45231. Condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now