Beth A. Fischer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beth A. Fischer

Elsmere - Beth Ann Fischer, 61, passed away June 21 at Woodcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Joyce Fischer, and is survived by her sisters, Tracy (Wayne) Clark and Cindy (Rick) Ashworth. She was also a much loved Aunt to Ryan (Adrienne) Ashworth, Melanie Clark (Brent Lengel), Chris (Lisa) Clark, and Jon Clark. Beth was also Great Aunt to Adalyn and Gabriel Ashworth, Gavin Lengel and William Clark.

Beth was a life-long member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Highland Heights, Ky. where she was known for her Friendship Bread. A hairdresser for over 40 years, she will be missed by her many regular customers whom she considered family. Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Don Catchen & Family Funeral Homes serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved