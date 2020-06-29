Beth A. Fischer



Elsmere - Beth Ann Fischer, 61, passed away June 21 at Woodcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Joyce Fischer, and is survived by her sisters, Tracy (Wayne) Clark and Cindy (Rick) Ashworth. She was also a much loved Aunt to Ryan (Adrienne) Ashworth, Melanie Clark (Brent Lengel), Chris (Lisa) Clark, and Jon Clark. Beth was also Great Aunt to Adalyn and Gabriel Ashworth, Gavin Lengel and William Clark.



Beth was a life-long member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Highland Heights, Ky. where she was known for her Friendship Bread. A hairdresser for over 40 years, she will be missed by her many regular customers whom she considered family. Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Don Catchen & Family Funeral Homes serving the family.









