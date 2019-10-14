|
Beth Gleason
Union Township - Elizabeth F. Gleason (nee Moore), a resident of Union Township, passed away on October 13, 2019, at the age of 71. Beth was the cherished wife of Ronald J. Gleason for 48 years, beloved mother of Suzanne Smith (Matthew) and Larry Gleason, devoted grandmother of Brandi and Marybeth Smith and dear sister of Larry Moore. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 72. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, October 17 from 9:30-10:30 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave. 45255, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Interment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019