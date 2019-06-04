|
Betsy Baldwin Bradley
Cincinnati - Betsy Baldwin Bradley age 90, beloved wife of 50 years of the late Edgar F. Bradley, dear mother of Gar and Ron Bradley, Beth Cowperthwait (John) Spencer, Roy (Susan) Bradley, Leigh Ann (Dennis) George, sister of Roy (Janet) Baldwin, the late Don (Ginnie) Baldwin, Barbara (the late Don) Roach, Pat (Walt) Freidhoff and loving grandmother of Taylor and Emily Bradley; Katie and Sarah Cowperthwait; Becky Bradley and 2nd Lieutenant RJ Bradley USAF; Ross and Maddie George and Great Grandmother of Emma and Easton Bradley; Lorena and Lily Salas, began her new life with Jesus Christ on the Feast of the Holy Ascension May 30, 2019. Betsy retired nurse and devoted mother and gandmother loved greatly and was greatly loved. Betsy and her family wish many blessings and much gratitude for the wonderful caregivers at the . A Celebration of Life mass will be held for Betsy at St. Anthony of Padua Maronite Catholic Church, 2530 Victory Pkwy. Saturday June 22nd at 10am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the , 513-865-1616 P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263 or Little Sisters of the Poor 513-281-8001 476 Riddle Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45220
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 4, 2019