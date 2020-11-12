Betsy Novak Ross
Betsy Novak Ross (nee Solon) wife of the late Donald Ross & Thomas Novak, beloved mother of Christopher (Robin) Novak, Pamela Roeper, Matthew (Micki) Novak, Sally (Andy) Grigg, Scott (Tana) Novak, loving step-mother of Roxanne & Karl Ross, dear sister of Judy (Charles) Cornelius, also survived by 17 grandchildren & 21 great-grandchildren. Died Nov. 10, 2020 at the age of 89. Resident of Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Mon. Nov. 16 at 10 AM. Memorials to The American Cancer Society
. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com