Bette Haynes
Bette Haynes, born April 4, 1938, passed away October 15, 2019. The family will be receiving friends for a celebration of life at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences may be left at Shortenandryan.com. Donations may be made in honor of Bette to the Buckeye United Fly Fishers.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019