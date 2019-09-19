Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Batavia, OH
View Map
Bette M. Paul

Bette M. Paul Obituary
Bette M. Paul

Batavia - beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. Paul, loving mother of; Penny (Ron) Balzhiser, Jennifer (Alan) VanHook, Steve (Kathy) Paul, Gina (Chuck) Canada-Games, Kim (Tom) Paul-Prindle, devoted grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 25, beloved daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. C.J. McCloy, dear sister of the late Carter J. (Dean) McCloy. Passed Sept. 17, 2019, age 96, former Batavia Village Clerk. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM, Fri. Sept. 20, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church, Batavia with visitation on Thurs. 6:00 to 8:00PM at the Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Memorials may be made to the Batavia Alumni Association Scholarship Fund,1 Bulldog Place, Batavia, OH 45103 or Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Rd. #140, Cincinnati, OH 45227. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019
