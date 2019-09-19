|
|
Bette M. Paul
Batavia - beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. Paul, loving mother of; Penny (Ron) Balzhiser, Jennifer (Alan) VanHook, Steve (Kathy) Paul, Gina (Chuck) Canada-Games, Kim (Tom) Paul-Prindle, devoted grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 25, beloved daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. C.J. McCloy, dear sister of the late Carter J. (Dean) McCloy. Passed Sept. 17, 2019, age 96, former Batavia Village Clerk. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM, Fri. Sept. 20, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church, Batavia with visitation on Thurs. 6:00 to 8:00PM at the Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Memorials may be made to the Batavia Alumni Association Scholarship Fund,1 Bulldog Place, Batavia, OH 45103 or Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Rd. #140, Cincinnati, OH 45227. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019