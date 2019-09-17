|
|
Bette Ruth (Lykins) Simpson
Crestview Hills, KY - Bette Ruth (Lykins) Simpson, age 86, of Crestview Hills, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice on September 14th, 2019.
Bette was born on November 12th, 1932 in Paris, KY, to Charles Lykins and Tressie Kerns. Bette grew up with her two late brothers Charles and Fred in Tollesboro, KY where her family had a farm. She graduated high school with top honors as valedictorian.
Bette married Johnny E. Simpson in 1950. The couple settled in Northern Kentucky, where they raised their five children; Sandi, Danny, Jeff, Doug and Joni.
Bette was bright, dedicated, and a hard worker. She and her husband Johnny opened and successfully ran over 10 businesses together in their lifetime, the best known being Johnny's Car Wash* and The Batting Cage*, both off Dixie Hwy. She enjoyed conversations with customers, completing the payroll and all bookkeeping, and giving out smiles to anyone who passed her way.
She loved watching any and all sports, but her favorite was UK basketball. She was also a nature lover and enjoyed watching the birds and any critters outside.
Bette was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and was excited to become a "Grandma" to her 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Bette loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company. Always making sure to make everyone's favorites.
Bette was an active member of Ashland Avenue Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was always happy to serve in the community as well as at her church. She was known for her kindness, loving heart, good sense of humor and her loyalty. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Bette was the beloved wife of the late Johnny E. Simpson, devoted mother of Sandi (Gary), Jeff (Tammy), Doug, Joni (Ken) and the late Danny Simpson. Loving Grandma of Erin, Jaclyn, Hannah, Sara, Keith, Jon, Anton and Zoe, and Great Grandma to Kierra, Kiana, Quentin, Jackson, Julian, Reuben and Ripley.
Family and friends will gather at the Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, on Wednesday September 18th, visitation from 10-12pm immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 12pm.
Private graveside burial will follow service at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be make to Ashland Avenue Baptist Church or St. Elizabeth Healthcare Grief Support STARS Program.
*Both businesses are now owned and operated by their son Jeff Simpson.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019